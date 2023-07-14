Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday, the final day of the 2023 All-Star break. They did, however, release their full schedule for next season.

Evan Grant writes about the 2024 All-Star Game, set for Arlington, saying the Rangers’ situation could make for even more of a spectacle than this year’s was.

Jeff Wilson touches on the new schedule and discusses the Rangers return from the ASB in his Friday newsletter.

Elsewhere, Shawn McFarland touches on the possibility of a Martin Perez bounce-back second half.

Some guy wrote about the AL playoff picture heading into the second half and the tough road ahead for the Rangers.

MLB Pipeline’s Sam Dykstra picks his favorite 2023 draft selection from every franchise.

And speaking of, Jamey Newberg writes about Rangers’ top draft pick Wyatt Langford, saying the club had some luck (via timing, the inaugural draft lottery, and a stacked class) in acquiring such a talent.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers are at home to start up the second half, taking on the Cleveland Guardians tonight at 7:05. Go Rangers.

Have a nice Friday.