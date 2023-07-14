Rangers sign TCU pitcher Luke Savage

The Texas Rangers have signed TCU relief pitcher Luke Savage, per the TCU Baseball Twitter account.

Savage, who turns 22 next month, is a righthanded pitcher who graduated from Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano before matriculating at TCU. In three seasons with the Horned Frogs, he put up a 3.12 ERA in 4 starts and 46 relief appearances covering a total of 98 innings, with 82 Ks against 15 walks.

Oddly, Savage saw his K rate drop in 2023 from the prior year, from 7.9 per 9 to 6.2 per 9. However, he also had 17 walks and 8 hit batters in 2022, compared to 15 walks and 2 HBPs in 2023, with virtually the same number of batters faced and innings pitched in each year. So, while it doesn’t look like his walks dropped significantly, he did put fewer batters on base via the HBP.

Per Jeff Wilson, Savage will be going to the Dominican Republic for his charity, then will report to the ACL.