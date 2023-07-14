Langford, Walcott in BA updated top 100

Baseball America has an updated top 100 prospect list out, and the list includes five — that’s right, five — Texas Rangers prospects.

It includes a new #1 prospect for the Rangers — Wyatt Langford, the University of Florida outfielder who Texas selected #4 overall in the MLB Draft just five days ago. Langford is at #11 on the list, barely edging out Evan Carter, who is ranked #12. Each of them will move up a spot this weekend when Elly de la Cruz, who is currently #1 overall, gets the five plate appearances necessary for him to graduate from the list.

Luisangel Acuna is #90 in the updated ranking, while Owen White checks in at #100. They’ve been on the top 100 in the past, and so them making the back end of the list isn’t surprising.

What is noteworthy, though, is that Sebastian Walcott is at #93 — above, among others, highly touted top 5 overall 2022 draftees Druw Jones and Termarr Johnson. Walcott, a 17 year old shortstop from the Bahamas, was signed just six months ago by the Rangers as part of their most recent J-2 class. BA had him as the #21 prospect in the Rangers system before the season, so this is a pretty tremendous leap.

Walcott started his professional career with nine games in the DSL, slashing .161/.381/.323. Texas then brought him to the Arizona Complex League and he immediately started tearing shit up, homering 5 times in 11 games while slashing .375/.412/.813. Him making such a big jump in the rankings, in so little time, and with so little game action, is remarkable.