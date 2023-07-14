53-39 - Rangers rediscover May magic in 12-4 romp over Guardians

The Texas Rangers scored twelve runs while the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs.

Down 4-0 after getting nailed by a couple of Naylors through a few innings, and things started looking as though the rest afforded by the All-Star break had done nothing to soothe Texas from their recent weeks long slide.

But the Rangers started pecking away and accomplished many of the joys from the season’s first few months as they equaled the game by the bottom of the 7th and then started piling on.

Another one of those fabled five run innings in the 7th gave Texas a big cushion and then they just started throwing insurance at the scoreboard with four more in the 8th to put the game to bed. For one night at least, the rest did the Rangers good and it felt a little like May again.

Player of the Game: Second half Nathaniel Lowe is here! Throughout his career, Lowe has been a second half performer with a .764 OPS in the first half and a .857 OPS in the second half. That culminated last year when he turned around a .752 first half OPS with a torrid .964 OPS in the second half on his way to the AL’s Silver Slugger honor at first base.

Rocking a .781 OPS through one half this season, Lowe began the second half by going 4-for-4 with a walk, dong, double, four runs scored, and a run batted in.

Welcome back, Second Half Nate!

Up Next: More Rangers and Guardians with LHP Andrew Heaney set to make his second half debut for Texas opposite RHP Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

The Saturday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.