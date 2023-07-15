Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers came back from the All Star break in a big way last night with a 12-4 win over Cleveland.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes about the Rangers’ 12 unanswered runs en route to victory.

McFarland also writes about changes to the Rangers’ prospect rankings with the addition of Wyatt Langford.

Meanwhile Jeff Wilson has an updated Rangers top 20 of his own.

And the Rangers have once again placed Jack Leiter on the “developmental list,” the second time they’ve done so this season.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Guardians today at 3:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!