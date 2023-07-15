 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 93 Game Day Thread - Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

I’ll take another dozen

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

Saturday, July 15, 2023, 3:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Gavin Williams vs. LHP Andrew Heaney

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS RANGERS
Steven Kwan - LF Marcus Semien - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Corey Seager - SS
Jose Ramirez - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Josh Naylor - DH Adolis Garcia - RF
Josh Bell - 1B Josh Jung - 3B
Tyler Freeman - 2B Jonah Heim - C
David Fry - RF Travis Jankowski - LF
Myles Straw - CF Mitch Garver - DH
Cam Gallagher - C Leody Taveras - CF
Gavin Williams - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

Go Rangers!

