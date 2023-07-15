Sborz to the i.l., King up

The Texas Rangers have placed relief pitcher Josh Sborz on the 15 day injured list due to right biceps tendinitis, the team announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled pitcher John King from AAA Round Rock.

Biceps tendinitis is the kind of vague diagnosis that doesn’t necessarily give you a lot of clues about how long a player will be out, though Bruce Bochy’s comments seemed to suggest that they aren’t expecting a long stint on the shelf for Sborz. Sborz was the Rangers most effective righthanded reliever before running into issues in July. Hopefully he comes back from the injured list looking like the early season Sborz.

King shuffles back up to the big leagues, and gives the Rangers another left handed multi-inning option in the pen. The only righthanders in the Ranger pen right now are Jose Leclerc, Grant Anderson and Glenn Otto.