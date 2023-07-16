Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Guardians yesterday by a score of 2-0.

Andrew Heaney had a strong start yesterday after working with Mike Maddux on some mechanical issues during the All Star Break.

Will Smith pitching the eighth and part of the seventh while Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth as Bruce Bochy says the pair will be “co-closers.”

Before Saturday’s game, the Rangers put Josh Sborz on the injured list, recalling John King.

