Minor league update for 7/15/23

Brock Porter started for Down East and was a little wild, allowing one run in 4.1 IP, but walking five while striking out four. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa made his first full season appearance of the year and struggled, allowing four runs on a pair of walks and a pair of homers while not recording an out.

Cam Cauley was 2 for 4 with a triple. Anthony Gutierrez had a walk, a hit and a stolen base. Ian Moller and Danyer Cueva each had a hit.

Hickory was washed out after seven. Jose Corniell allowed five runs in 4.1 IP, walking three, striking out three and giving up a pair of homers. Yosy Galan had a hit and a stolen base.

Matt Bush threw an inning for Frisco, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning, striking out one. Michael Brewer allowed a run in an inning, striking out one and walking one while giving up a homer.

Thomas Saggese had a hit. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a walk.

Chase Lee started for Round Rock, striking out four in two shutout innings. Cole Winn faced just six batters, allowing three hits — including a homer — and a walk while striking out one and allowing three runs. Jake Latz struck out two and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez struck out three in 1.2 scoreless inning. Alex Speas struck out four in two scoreless innings, walking one. Marc Church struck out one in a scoreless inning.

J.P. Martinez had a double and a walk. Blaine Crim had a homer and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

In the ACL, Sebastian Walcott had two more hits, and Zak Kent threw two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance.

