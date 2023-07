Texas Rangers lineup for July 16, 2023 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Tanner Bibee for the Guardians.

It is the series finale this afternoon, and the Rangers look to finish off the series with a sweep of the Guardians.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -135 favorites.