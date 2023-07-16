55-39 - Rally Rangers return in time to complete sweep of Guardians

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Cleveland Guardians scored five runs.

This is how this post was shaping up a few moments after a person I had never heard of named David Fry had made this a 5-2 game in the top of 8th:

The one thing that the Rangers haven’t been even as they’ve been very good this season is one of those late-innings comeback magic teams. Most of the losses this season have come from disasters in the final frames. So color me pleasantly surprised that the boys in light blue pulled one off today to complete a sweep!

Player of the Game: Texas got big hits from Nathaniel Lowe, Adolis Garcia, and Josh Jung in the comeback frame but Marcus Semien set the tone with a lead off homer and also scored three of the Rangers’ six runs after drawing a couple of walks, including one in the fateful four-run rally in the 8th. As Semien goes, so goes the Rangers.

Up Next: The gauntlet of postseason hopefuls continues as the Rangers welcome the AL East leading Rays to Arlington for a series. RHP Dane Dunning will make the start for Texas in the opener against LHP Shane McClanahan for Tampa Bay.

Monday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.