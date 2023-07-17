2023 Rangers Recap: Week 16

2023 Season Record: 55-39

2023 Series Record: 18-9-2

Texas returned from the All-Star break with their first series win in a month and first sweep since the first weekend of June against the Seattle Mariners.

GAME 92: 12-4 Win vs Cleveland Guardians

The start of the game definitely felt like the Rangers had not gotten past their woes they had before the break quickly going down 4-0 after three innings.

And then something switched. The Rangers managed to score 12 unanswered runs throughout the rest of the game. Nine of those runs coming in the seventh and eighth innings.

Half of the Rangers All-Stars hit a home run in the eighth inning: Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, and Adolis Garcia.

GAME 93: 2-0 Win vs Cleveland Guardians

Opposite of the previous game, Texas scored early and only needed a couple runs to secure the series win.

Andrew Heaney through 5.1 scoreless innings and gave up just six hits and a walk while striking out four. From their the bullpen came in and gave up just two hits in their combined innings to keep the shutout in tact.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Myles Straw to end the game on a 102.5 MPH FB.



That's the hardest pitch thrown by a Rangers pitcher in the statcast era (2015-present) — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) July 15, 2023

GAME 94: 6-5 Win vs Cleveland Guardians

Thanks to a late game rally, the Rangers managed a sweep! Scoring four runs in the eighth inning, Texas, who had been down 5-2, pulled ahead to 6-5.

Will Smith secured the save in the 9th.