Minor league update for 7/16/23

Brayan Mendoza, 19 year old undersized lefty, allowed a run in three innings of work in a start for Down East, striking out two and walking one. He now has a 2.74 ERA in 23 innings for Down East. Kai Wynyard struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Cam Cauley had a pair of hits. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

Emiliano Teodo started for Hickory. He went 4.1 IP, striking out eight and allowing no runs on one hit and two walks. Nick Lockhart struck out one in a scoreless inning. Gavin Collyer had a scoreless inning.

Tucker Mitchell homered.

Justin Slaten allowed a run in 1.1 IP for Frisco, striking out three. Antoine Kelly allowed a run in 1.1 IP, striking out two. Evan Carter had a hit.

Owen White started for Round Rock, going four innings, striking out two, walking four and allowing one run. Daniel Robert struck out three and walked two in 1.1 scoreless. Spencer Howard went 2.2 IP, allowing a solo home run and striking out three. Joe Barlow walked two in a scoreless inning.

J.P. Martinez was 2 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a hit. Sam Huff had a walk and a homer. Dustin Harris had a walk and a stolen base. Jonathan Ornelas had three hits.

