Texas Rangers lineup for July 17, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Shane McClanahan for the Rays.

The Texas Rangers start a three game set against the non-devilish Rays of Tampa today. Texas goes up against Shane McClanahan, who will be making his first start since June 30, having just been activated from the injured list today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — C

Grossman — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rays are -125 favorites.