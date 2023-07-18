Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes about Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers finding ways to win, even against one of baseball’s best teams.

Kennedi Landry writes that it was an emotional walk-off win for Texas after battling all evening.

McFarland writes that the Rangers were able to complete the dramatic victory thanks in part to Ezekiel Duran breaking out of a slump at the perfect moment.

Jeff Wilson writes that the All-Star break appears to have done the trick for the Rangers who have won four straight after resting up.

Matt Fisher checks out what is in store for the Rangers in this series against the AL East leading Rays.

The Athletic has the Rangers third in their power rankings still with Martin Perez identified as a potential x-factor in the second half.

Per Ben Clemens, Josh Jung shows up among the top 50 in FanGraphs trade value rankings with Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim as honorable mentions.

McFarland has a profile of Rangers top draftee Wyatt Langford being the small town kid who made it.

And, speaking of making it, Langford will be introduced tomorrow after the ink dries on his $8 million bonus.

Have a nice day!