Langford to get above-slot $8M bonus, per report

The Texas Rangers are expected to announce the signing of Wyatt Langford, the #4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, this afternoon. In connection with that, Jim Callis tweeted last night that Langford is getting an $8 million bonus.

Langford was projected by some mock drafts to go #1 overall, and the expectation was that he would be selected on the top three. After LSU Tigers Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes went 1-2, however, the Detroit Tigers selected Georgia prep outfielder Max Clark at #3. Per Jim Callis, Clark received a $7.7 million bonus from the Tigers — over half a million below the slot value of $8,341.700.

Langford’s bonus from the Rangers is above the $7,698,000 slot value for the #4 pick in the draft. It also exceeds the $7,922,000 bonus Jack Leiter received from the Rangers as the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.