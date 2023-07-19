Minor league update for 7/18/23

Wyatt Sparks went two innings for Down East, allowing a solo homer and striking out three.

Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Tommy Specht was 1 for 2 with a stolen base and two walks. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of walks. Danyer Cueva had a double.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich allowed two runs in 3.2 IP, walking six, striking out six and allowing a homer.

Cam Cauley made his high-A debut and was 3 for 4 with three stolen bases. Abi Ortiz was 2 for 5 with a homer. Maximo Acosta was 3 for 5 with a double. Daniel Mateo tripled.

Hickory box score

Dane Acker started for Frisco, going five innings, allowing one run on two hits and four walks, striking out two. Danny Duffy allowed a run in an inning of work. Matt Bush struck out two in a scoreless inning. Michael Brewer walked two in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 3 with a triple, a homer, and two walks. Luisangel Acuna doubled and walked. Aaron Zavala had three hits.

Frisco box score

Jake Latz threw three innings for Round Rock, walking one, striking out one and allowing one run. Jonathan Hernandez walked one in a shutout inning. Chase Lee struck out three and walked two in 1.2 IP. Ian Kennedy retired the one batter he faced.

Bubba Thompson doubled. Justin Foscue had a hit. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Round Rock box score

In our Sebastian Walcott watch, we had a busy day yesterday. Walcott was 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, a caught stealing, and an error.

ACL Rangers box score