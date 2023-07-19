Texas Rangers lineup for July 19, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Zack Littell for the Rays.

The Rangers look to make it six in a row and finish of a sweep against the Rays this afternoon. Amusingly, they are squaring off against Zack Littell, a pitcher who started the season with the Rangers on a minor league deal, and whose trade to Boston in May caused an inordinate amount of consternation. Littell was then waived by the Red Sox, claimed by the Rays, and has been getting stretched out in the minors by Tampa as a starter.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Grossman — DH

Taveras — CF

1:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -125 favorites.