Gray, Garcia each get hit, leave game

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray left Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after taking a line drive off of his left lower leg/ankle. He was replaced by Brock Burke.

Gray was pitching to Yandy Diaz with one out and one on in the fifth when Diaz smoked a ball back up the middle at 112.0 mph. It caromed into foul territory on the first base side, allowing Diaz to reach safely. Gray tried throwing a couple of warm up pitches but ultimately was removed from the game. Burke retired the final two batters of the fifth to preserve a 1-0 Rangers lead.

We will update when there’s news from the team on Gray.

UPDATE — Bruised left shin for Gary. X-rays are negative.

With an off day tomorrow, Gray could get an extra day of rest and still make his next start on schedule. Alternatively, Cody Bradford could get a spot start to give Gray a little more time.

UPDATE II — Adolis Garcia also ended up leaving the game early. He was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the eighth inning, and was pulled for pinch runner Josh Smith. Smith ended up scoring on a Jonah Heim homer two batters later, so if Garcia ends up one run short of a record or round number or something, we know why.

Garcia, like Gray, has a bruise, and X-rays are negative. Each is listed as day-to-day, though Gray says he expects to make his next start.