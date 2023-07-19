58-39 - Easy Speasy! Rangers finish sweep of Rays with 5-1 capper

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Tampa Bay Rays scored one run.

The Rays tossed the bullpen game kryptonite at Texas, but they were up to the task in this brand new day that is the second half. With Tampa Bay absent a fifth starter, they opted for five different pitchers to take on the Rangers today.

Ironically, the Rangers themselves had to dip into their ‘pen earlier than expected when Jon Gray was pegged on the shin by a laser beam off the bat of Rays’ All-Star Yandy Diaz.

Given these two scenarios, it feels like this is a game the Rangers definitely would have lost a couple of weeks ago. And yet...

Thanks to Leody Taveras carrying the load for the offense for much of the afternoon until it was Heim time, and with the bullpen stifling the once AL leaders, the Rangers collected their second consecutive sweep to start off the second half and extended their winning streak to six games, a new season best.

Player of the Game: It really feels like we’ve been dreaming about Alex Speas striking dudes out for like 20 years now. Well, after a detour as a high school coach, here he is!

Up Next: The Rangers get a day to rest up before welcoming the NL West leading Dodgers to Arlington. LHP Andrew Heaney is currently listed as the starter for Texas in the opener opposite RHP Tony Gonsolin for Los Angeles.

The Friday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.