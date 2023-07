Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros yesterday 5-2.

Shawn McFarland writes that Nathan Eovaldi game up big in a game the Rangers really needed to win.

Aroldis Chapman says he’s excited to join the first place Texas Rangers.

Glenn Otto is also excited about being back in the majors with Texas.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.