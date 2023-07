Texas Rangers lineup for July 2, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Shawn Dubin for the Astros.

Texas faces off again against the hated Astros, though today with the ability to make it a two game winning streak.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

Smith — DH

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -145 favorites.