 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 84 Game Day Thread - Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Boot Tracker 2023: 3 of 7

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Sunday, July 02, 2023, 1:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Shawn Dubin vs. LHP Andrew Heaney

Today's Lineups

ASTROS RANGERS
Jose Altuve - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B
Alex Bregman - 3B Corey Seager - SS
Kyle Tucker - RF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Jose Abreu - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Mauricio Dubon - SS Josh Jung - 3B
Yainer Diaz - DH Jonah Heim - C
Corey Julks - LF Ezequiel Duran - LF
Chas McCormick - CF Leody Taveras - CF
Martin Maldonado - C Josh Smith - DH
Shawn Dubin - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...