Game 84 Game Day Thread - Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers
Sunday, July 02, 2023, 1:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Shawn Dubin vs. LHP Andrew Heaney
Today's Lineups
|ASTROS
|RANGERS
|Jose Altuve - 2B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Mauricio Dubon - SS
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Yainer Diaz - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Corey Julks - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Chas McCormick - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Josh Smith - DH
|Shawn Dubin - RHP
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
Go Rangers!
