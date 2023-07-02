50-34 - Rangers missing the magic in 5-3 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Houston Astros scored fives runs.

It is with deep regret that I must inform that the Silver Boot series has now been evened up at three apiece.

Another all hands on deck bullpen game for an opponent and another loss for Texas. Not that one should expect to score against Shawn “7.96 ERA at Sugarland” Dubin, really. The offense waited until another bullpen collapse of their own to finally throw a crooked number up on the board but it was one less than that of the Astros in the same frame.

Any hopes of the first comeback rally walk-off of the last seemingly dozen or so years for this franchise was then clanged off the foul pole by Jose Altuve in the 9th.

There’s still time to walk away with a split and reclaim the Silver Boot lead tomorrow.

Player of the Game: I don’t know, Andrew Heaney had a nice five-inning performance which was a welcomed bounce-back effort from the lefty.

Up Next: An even earlier game in the finale sees LHP Martin Perez set to pitch for Texas opposing RHP Cristian Javier for Houston.

The rare Monday finale first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT and will be carried on BS Southwest.