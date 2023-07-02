Garcia, Eovaldi named to All Star team

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and outfielder Adolis Garcia were among those players named as All Stars today, when pitchers and reserves were announced. This gives the Rangers six players on the American League All Star team, with Garcia and Eovaldi joining Josh Jung, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Jonah Heim having been voted in as starters.

With six All Stars, the Rangers have the second most All Stars of any team, trailing just the Atlanta Braves, who have eight All Stars. The only previous teams in Rangers history to have as many representatives were the 2012 team, which had eight All Stars, and the 2010 team, which had six All Stars.

It is possible that the Rangers could have additional members added to the team in the next week, as replacements are added for players who are injured or who can otherwise not participate. However, I think every Ranger who has a strong case for being on the team has been named — it is hard to argue at this point that any Ranger has been snubbed.

You can see the full rosters here.