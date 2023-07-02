Minor league update for 7/2/23

For Down East, Kai Wynyard threw 1.2 scoreless innings, walking four.

Angel Aponte had a homer, a walk and a stolen base. Tommy Specht had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/mudcats-vs-wood-ducks/2023/07/02/728048#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728048

Hickory starter Mitch Bratt went three innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Tucker Mitchell was 4 for 4 with a walk. Yosy Galan had a double and a homer. Cody Freeman and Maximo Acosta each had a hit.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grasshoppers-vs-crawdads/2023/07/02/727201#game_state=live,game_tab=plays,game=727201

Jose Leclerc made a rehab appearance for Frisco and retired all three batters he faced. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Thomas Saggese was 2 for 5 with a homer. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a walk. Evan Carter had a double and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-missions/2023/07/02/728904#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728904

Round Rock is a late game and will be updated later after it finishes.