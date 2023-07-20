Minor league update for 7/19/23

D.J. McCarty started for Down East, going two innings, allowing two runs, walking one and striking out three. Dylan MacLean allowed two runs in two innings, striking out four and walking three. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out three and gave up a solo homer in an inning of work.

Anthony Gutierrez doubled. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits. Tommy Specht was 2 for 4 with a double. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

Winston Santos started for the Crawdads and gave up two runs in five innings, striking out two. Nick Lockhart struck out one and walked one in 2.2 scoreless IP.

Abi Ortiz homered twice, raising his high-A OPS to 1156. Cam Cauley doubled. Cody Freeman had two hits and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

For Frisco, Justin Slaten started and gave up four runs in an inning-plus, walking one, striking out one and giving up a homer. Robbie Ahlstrom, in his AA debut, struck out two and walked one while giving up two runs in two innings.

Aaron Zavala had a double and two walks. Luisangel Acuna and Evan Carter each drew a walk.

Round Rock rolled out Yerry Rodriguez to start, and he threw three shutout innings, striking out five. Cole Winn followed him up with five shutout innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing one hit. Of 65 pitches, 45 were strikes. A much needed encouraging start for Winn.

Dustin Harris doubled and tripled. Davis Wendzel homered and walked. J.P. Martinez had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson had two walks and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a hit. Sam Huff had a hit and a walk.

