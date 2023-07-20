Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The second half is off to a rocking start as the Rangers have swept two series against division leaders and hope to make it three against the Dodgers this weekend.

Jamey Newberg, initially skeptical about the Angels trading Shohei Ohtani, has come around and writes about what it might take for the Ranger to land the best player in baseball.

Jon Gray and Adolis Garcia both exited last night’s game with injuries, Gray after being hit in the shin by a comebacker and Garcia after being hit by a pitch. Radiographs on both were negative.

Alex Speas, who had retired from baseball in 2021 and was coaching youth baseball last year, made his MLB debut last night and 1.2 innings of shutout ball.

Kevin Sherrington is a believer in the championship chops of the 2023 Rangers.