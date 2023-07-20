BA updated Rangers top 30 prospect list out

Baseball America is updated their team top 30 prospect lists in advance of the trade deadline, and the Texas Rangers top 30 list has undergone a shakeup.

Draftees are not included on the list, so the top two players are Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna. Presumably, Wyatt Langford would be first or second if he were included.

Rocketing up the charts, meanwhile, is Sebastian Walcott, who BA has as the Rangers’ #3 prospect right now. Walcott, a shortstop who was signed just six months ago, and won’t turn 18 until the middle of spring training last year, spent a couple of weeks in the Dominican Summer League before coming to the U.S. and joining the Rangers’ complex league team. In 15 games in Arizona, Walcott has slashed .397/.435/.810 in 69 plate appearances, including 6 home runs.

Jack Leiter and Cole Winn have, not surprisingly, dropped — Leiter to #10, Winn to #25. Josh Stephan and Aidan Curry each crack the top 20, while less well known short season teenagers Echedry Vargas and Marcos Torres sneak into the top 30 as well.