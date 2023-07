Texas Rangers lineup for July 21, 2023 against the Los Angeles Dodgers: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Tony Gonsolin for L.A.

It is the Rangers and the Dodgers, in beautiful Arlington, Texas. Texas looks to extend their winning streak to seven games.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -115 favorites.