Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday, though they did hold a ceremony to introduce the logo for next year’s MLB AllStar Game in Arlington.

Jeff Wilson touches on the logo and the Rangers’ stellar second half start in his Friday newsletter.

Jamey Newberg says hey don’t look now but the Rangers are developing major league hitters again.

MLB Pipeline lists one prospect from each franchise who’s likely on the trade block.

And The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya writes about the off-the-field bond between Rangers GM Chris Young and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a 3-game series with those Dodgers tonight at 7:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Have good.