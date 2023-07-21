Minor league update for 7/20/23

Aidan Curry started for Down East, allowing one run in four innings, striking out three and walking two. Kai Wynyard allowed two runs in two innings, walking one.

Ian Moller was 2 for 3 with a double and a homer.

Down East box score

Hickory was rained out.

Ryan Garcia allowed three runs in 3.1 IP for Frisco, striking out five, walking three and give up a pair of homers. Matt Bush struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Aaron Zavala had a walk and a homer. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard struck out five in three innings for Round Rock, allowing a pair of home runs. Marc Church struck out one and walked two in a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson walked twice and had a stolen base. Davis Wendzel, Justin Foscue and Dustin Harris each had a walk.

Round Rock box score

In our Sebastian Walcott update, Walcott was 1 for 4 with a double.

ACL Rangers box score feat. Sebastian Walcott