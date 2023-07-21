Four Rangers crack Keith Law top 60 prospect list

Keith Law has his updated midseason top 60 prospect list out, and the Texas Rangers have prospects who make the cut.

Evan Carter is the highest ranked Ranger on the list, showing up at #10 overall, with 2023 first rounder Wyatt Langford close behind him. The consensus seems to be that these guys are very close, generally in the top 15-20 overall in baseball. Once Langford gets some pro reps under his belt, it will be interesting to see how the two fare this offseason.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Walcott continues to show up on boards after just six months as a pro, landing at #42 on Law’s list. Keith says “he could be a top-10 prospect by this time next year” which is pretty cool.

Finally, gritty, scrappy infielder Luisangel Acuna sneaks into the list at #58. His holding his own at AA at a young age this year seems to have solidified his place in top 100 lists.