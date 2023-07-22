Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers dropped the opener against LA last night, 11-5, but more importantly, they didn’t lose their All-Star shortstop to some kind of freak shoulder injury or something.

Kennedi Landry writes about one that got away from the Rangers, Texas allowing seven runs across the final three innings.

Tim Cowlishaw says hey at least it was played in front of a packed house (half-full of Dodgers fans but, y’know, still…).

Elsewhere Jeff Wilson takes a look at the 14 Rangers draftees who have signed with the club thus far.

Bruce Bochy is tired of the whole “measuring stick” spiel.

Scary moment as Rangers prospect Danyer Cueva took a knee to the head at shortstop last night and was hospitalized. Expected to be fine, albeit concussed.

Keeping with the theme, Jon Gray is alright and on track for his next start after a 112-mph comebacker cut his last outing short.

And hey, want some Angels links? Our old pal Sam Blum writes for The Athletic that pretty much every game the Angels play now, win or lose, is about Shohei Ohtani.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers get another crack at the Dodgers today at 3:05 with Dane Dunning on the hill for Texas.

Have a good weekend!