Minor league update for 7/21/23

For Down East Joseph Montalvo went four innings, allowing three runs, striking out seven and allowing a homer. Wyatt Sparks struck out two and walked one in three innings, allowing one run.

Danyer Cueva left the game in an ambulance and was taken to the hospital after a first inning collision where he took a knee to the head, and was treated for a concussion.

Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 4 with a homer and a walk. Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 3 with two walks and a triple. Ian Moller had a hit and two walks.

Down East box score

Jose Corniell started for Hickory, going four innings, allowing five runs, walking three and striking out three.

Hickory box score

Danny Duffy threw two shutout innings for Frisco, striking out three. Michael Brewer allowed a solo home run in two innings, striking out four. Antoine Kelly threw a scoreless inning.

Aaron Zavala was 1 for 3 with two walks. Thomas Saggese had a hit. Evan Carter drew a pair of walks. Luisangel Acuna drew a walk.

Frisco box score

John King started for Round Rock and allowed three runs in two innings, striking out two and walking one. Daniel Robert walked one in three shutout innings. Joe Barlow struck out three in two shutout innings. Ian Kennedy walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning. Chase Lee struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Sam Huff was 2 for 5 with a double and a homer. J.P. Martinez had a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas and Bubba Thompson each had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score

In our Sebastian Walcott Watch, Sebastian Walcott was 1 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base.

ACL Rangers box score