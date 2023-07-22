Anderson optioned, Yerry recalled

The Texas Rangers have recalled righthanded relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez from AAA Round Rock. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned Grant Anderson to AAA Round Rock.

This is a move to get a fresh arm in the pen after the Rangers burned through five relievers last night. Anderson threw 51 pitches in a 1.2 IP, 4 run outing that saw his ERA jump to 5.20 on the season. Jose Leclerc threw 29 pitches and Alex Speas threw 23 pitches, so neither is likely available for Saturday’s game.

Yerry Rodriguez has been up and date this season, getting 10 games — more than I realized — in the majors this year, though he will likely be relegated to mop up duties. He has a 3.94 ERA in 29.2 IP in Round Rock this year, with 40 Ks against 17 walks, and a 3.12 ERA in the majors.