Texas Rangers lineup for July 22, 2023 against the Los Angeles Dodgers: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Bobby Miller for the Dodgers.

The Rangers and the Dodgers play game two of their series this afternoon, and Corey Seager is out of the lineup after spraining his right thumb in a slide into second base last night. Seager is listed as day-to-day, so hopefully he’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — DH

Garver — C

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. The Dodgers are -130 favorites.