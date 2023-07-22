Seager to i.l., Huff recalled

The Texas Rangers have placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list with a sprained right thumb, the team announced today. Sam Huff has been recalled to take his place on the active roster.

Seager left last night’s game after injuring his thumb sliding into second base, though after the game it was indicated X-rays were negative and he was day to day. Seager had an MRI today, but there was no structural damage, and the hope is that he may be back in the minimum ten days.

Meanwhile, Sam Huff is back up in the majors. With Ezequiel Duran likely filling in at shortstop, that means a Travis Jankowski/Robbie Grossman platoon in left field. DH would seem likely to be one of the three catchers.