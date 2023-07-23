Minor league update for 7/22/23

Brock Porter started for Down East and had some control issues, walking three, hitting one and throwing a wild pitch in four innings, allowing a hit and a run and striking out one. 36 of 70 pitches were strikes

Gleider Figuereo doubled.

In Game One of a doubleheader for Hickory, Emiliano Teodo struck out six and walked two in 4.1 IP, allowing one run.

Maximo Acosta homered. Tucker Mitchell had a pair of hits. Abi Ortiz, Cody Freeman, and Daniel Mateo each had hits.

In Game Two, Gavin Collyer threw two scoreless innings, striking out three. Abi Ortiz homered and walked.

Justin Slaten threw two innings for Frisco, allowing a solo homer and striking out two. Robby Ahlstrom walked four and struck out two while allowing three runs in 1.1 IP. Matt Bush retired both batters he faced.

Evan Carter was 1 for 3 with a pair of walks. Luisangel Acuna was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Thomas Saggese was 2 for 5 with a homer.

Jake Latz threw three shutout innings, striking out three. Marc Church walked two in two shutout innings.

Bubba Thompson was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and a homer. Jonathan Ornelas doubled and stole a base. Justin Foscue had a hit.

In our Sebastian Walcott update, Sebastian Walcott was 0 for 5 with Ks. I guess we should have sold high on him.

