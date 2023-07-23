Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of...well, it was a lot to a little, yesterday.

Corey Seager landed on the injured list with a sprained thumb.

Grant Anderson was optioned before Saturday’s game, but Bruce Bochy said it was just to get a fresh arm, rather than being performance related.

Adolis Garcia left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch, though X-rays were negative.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.

UPDATE — Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read is out, and it talks about the Corey Seager injury and its impact on the Rangers’ possible deadline moves.