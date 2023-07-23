Texas Rangers lineup for July 23, 2023 against the Los Angeles Dodgers: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Emmett Sheehan for the Dodgers.

Texas will look to avoid a sweep today against the Dodgers. They will be doing so shorthanded, with Corey Seager on the injured list and Adolis Garcia out of the lineup after leaving yesterdays game after being hit by a pitch. We have both Brad Miller and Josh Smith in the starting lineup. It’s is Miller’s first start since May 9.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — RF

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

Smith — LF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Dodgers are -120 favorites.