Otto optioned, White recalled

The Texas Rangers have recalled pitcher Owen White from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Glenn Otto to AAA Round Rock.

Otto has been up to be a mop up guy, and the Dodgers mopped him up pretty badly yesterday, as he needed 60 pitches to get through just two innings, allowing five runs and giving up a couple of bombs. As was the case after Grant Anderson threw a ton of pitches on Friday, the Rangers opted to option him and get a fresh arm up rather than have him hang around unable to pitch for a few days.

White would have started today for Round Rock — he hadn’t pitched since going 4 shutout innings against Tacoma a week ago today — but instead is the long man in the Ranger bullpen for the time being.