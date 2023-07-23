59-41 - Rangers recover to grab finale with 8-4 win over Dodgers

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs.

Before the first pitch in this game, the Rangers had to deal with the fact that the lineup did not have Corey Seager in it. The lineup was without Adolis Garcia, too. Heck, there was even the news that Nathan Eovaldi’s next start would be skipped. That aspect wouldn’t impact today’s game but morale felt low with the Dodgers laying it on by a combined score of 27-8 through two losses this weekend.

And then, after in the fifth at-bat of the game, a Max Muncy grand slam off a timid Martin Perez made it 4-0 Dodgers as they appeared on their way to another blowout and sweep of Texas.

A funny thing happened from there, though. The Dodgers wouldn’t score again and the Brad Miller, Josh Smith Rangers started scoring and didn’t stop until seven of the nine hitters in the lineup had crossed the plate for at least one run and the team had scored eight total.

Now the Rangers have finished up a homestand where they took on first place teams (at the time) for three consecutive series and they went 7-2 while guaranteeing that no matter what happens in Houston next, they can do no worse than be tied for first place come Thursday.

It wasn’t pleasant for much of the weekend in this series against Los Angeles – and Texas will surely be glad to be rid of Freddie Freeman in particular – but it was a satisfying homestand for the Rangers, capped off by a surprising rebound victory today.

Player of the Game: Believe it or not, but Perez deserves the nod for hanging in after getting humbled in the first frame as he tossed five straight zeros against the Dodgers as the lineup began the comeback.

Things could have gone much different but, in the end, Perez gave the Rangers six innings of four-run ball in what ended up a victory for the southpaw when it appeared that Texas was headed for another bullpen-exhausting game ahead of their Silver Boot showdown.

Up Next: A big series in Houston begins with RHP Jon Gray expected to start for Texas while the Astros will turn to RHP Brandon Bielak.

Monday evening’s pitch in the renewal of the Silver Boot clash from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.