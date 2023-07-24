2023 Rangers Recap: Week 17

2023 Season Record: 59-41

2023 Series Record: 19-10-2

Did we all lose count of how many Rangers had to get x-rays this week, or was that just me?

GAME 95: 3-2 Win vs Tampa Bay Rays

This was a beautiful win! I say that because Texas is very rarely on the fin side of a walk-off wild pitch. It almost feels like it happens to the Rangers more than any other team, I’m sure that’s a bias.

Dane Dunning had a great outing, going seven innings and giving up two runs on five hits and a walk.

GAME 96: 5-3 Win vs Tampa Bay Rays

I was at this game so therefore I don’t remember much, don’t ask me why that’s the case but I literally couldn’t even remember who the opponent was for this series while writing this.

I do remember that Marcus Semien hit a home run and Corey Seager hit a three-run bomb!

Nathan Eovaldi’s velocity was down in this game and therefor what would’ve been a start against the Houston Astros this week, will be skipped.

GAME 97: 5-1 Win vs Tampa Bay Rays

Alex Speas made his MLB debut in this game and it was beautiful. He went 1.2 innings and struck out three, gave up zero runs, hits, and walks. If you haven’t heard his story, you need to!

Jon Gray and Adolis Garcia both came out of this game early because Tampa tried to kill all the Rangers before leaving town. Luckily, all X-Rays came back negative and neither missed any time.

GAME 98: 5-11 Loss vs Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers absolutely had the Rangers bullpen number. Andrew Heaney pitched five innings and gave up four runs on five hits and three walks. But the game was tied 4-4 when he came out of the game.

Speas, Cody Bradford, and Grant Anderson gave up a combined 7 runs in their three innings of work.

GAME 99: 3-16 Loss vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Brad Miller came in to pitch the last two innings.

GAME 100: 8-4 Win vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Raise your hand if you were read to give up on this game after the top of the first inning!

* throws both arms into the air *

So if you also threw your arms in the air very quickly, you definitely didn’t expect the Rangers offense to bounce back, Martin Perez to go six innings, and Texas to not get swept in this series.

And we were all wrong!

The Rangers scored in each of the first four innings to take a come from behind win and avoid getting swept.