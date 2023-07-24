Minor league update for 7/23/23

Kai Wynyard went 1.1 IP for Down East, allowing no runs and walking one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa had a scoreless inning.

Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Nick Lockhart started for Hickory and struck out one in two shutout innings. Larson Kindreich allowed a run in two innings, striking out three and walking two.

Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Tucker Mitchell was 3 for 5. Daniel Mateo triples. Cam Cauley had a hit.

Hickory box score

Dane Acker allowed a run in 2.1 IP, walking one. Antoine Kelly struck out one and walked one in 1.2 scoreless IP.

Evan Carter had a hit. Thomas Saggese had a double and a walk.

Frisco box score

Joe Barlow allowed a two run homer in 1.2 IP for Round Rock, striking out one. Ian Kennedy threw 1.1 IP, striking out one and allowing no runs.

Justin Foscue and Blaine Crim each had hits. Davis Wendzel had two walks. Dustin Harris drew three walks.

Round Rock box score