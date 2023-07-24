Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes that a series finale comeback win helped the Texas Rangers keep things in perspective after a rough weekend but successful homestand.

Kennedi Landry writes that the run support keeps coming for Martin Perez as he bounced back from a disaster to start his day yesterday.

R.J. Coyle takes a look at how the playoff picture is developing in the American League as we’ve crossed the century mark of games played.

Landry writes that the Rangers should try to add pitching, pitching, and more pitching at the upcoming trade deadline.

At the DMN, McFarland notes that Nathan Eovaldi will be skipped against Houston, Evan Grant notes that Owen White was recalled to potentially get Eovaldi’s start, and Adolis Garcia is nursing a dinged up hand for the dinged up Rangers.

Mike Petriello looks at a few under-the-radar potential trade deadline acquisitions with many of them being targets for the Rangers.

Landry warms up the tale of Evan Carter’s ascent from unknown second-rounder to MLB top 15 prospect.

And, Jeff Wilson discussed the potential 2023 draft class Evan Carters with Kip Fagg on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast.

Have a nice day!