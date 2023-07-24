LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Emiliano Teodo, who won the voting to be named the #25 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings, receiving almost 20% of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Owen White

3 — Luisangel Acuna

4 — Jack Leiter

5 — Brock Porter

6 — Justin Foscue

7 — Thomas Saggese

8 — Kumar Rocker

9 — Dustin Harris

10 — Sebastian Walcott

11 — Aaron Zavala

12 — Anthony Gutierrez

13 — T.K. Roby

14 — Mitch Bratt

15 — Abi Ortiz

16 — Cody Bradford

17 — Josh Stephan

18 — Yeison Morrobel

19 — Jose Corniell

20 — Alex Speas

T21 — Cole Winn

T21 — Davis Wendzel

23 — Cam Cauley

24 — Marc Church

25 — Emiliano Teodo

This wraps up our voting for the LSB Mid-Season Community Prospect Rankings. Who do you think is too high? Too low? Who didn’t make the cut that you think should have?