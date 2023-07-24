LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Emiliano Teodo, who won the voting to be named the #25 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings, receiving almost 20% of the vote.
Our list so far:
1 — Evan Carter
2 — Owen White
3 — Luisangel Acuna
4 — Jack Leiter
5 — Brock Porter
6 — Justin Foscue
7 — Thomas Saggese
8 — Kumar Rocker
9 — Dustin Harris
10 — Sebastian Walcott
11 — Aaron Zavala
12 — Anthony Gutierrez
13 — T.K. Roby
14 — Mitch Bratt
15 — Abi Ortiz
16 — Cody Bradford
17 — Josh Stephan
18 — Yeison Morrobel
19 — Jose Corniell
20 — Alex Speas
T21 — Cole Winn
T21 — Davis Wendzel
23 — Cam Cauley
24 — Marc Church
25 — Emiliano Teodo
This wraps up our voting for the LSB Mid-Season Community Prospect Rankings. Who do you think is too high? Too low? Who didn’t make the cut that you think should have?
