Taylor Hearn traded to Braves

The Texas Rangers have traded pitcher Taylor Hearn to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the team announced today.

Hearn had been designated for assignment on July 19, when the Rangers needed to open up a 40 man roster spot for Alex Speas. The 28 year old lefthander had been acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2018 trade deadline, along with Sherten Apostel, in exchange for Keone Kela. Hearn has spent at least part of the season in the majors every year since 2019, and threw a combined 204.1 innings in 2021-22.

Hearn had bounced between a starter and reliever role until late in 2022, when he moved to the bullpen for good. He made the team out of spring training in 2023, but only logged 7 innings in four games in the majors. Hearn has a 3.66 ERA in 39.1 IP over 24 appearances for Round Rock this year.

This is the fourth time Atlanta has taken a fringe 40 man roster guy from the Rangers since the end of last season — they also acquired Kolby Allard in the Jake Odorizzi deal, and in separate transactions in the offseason purchased Dennis Santana and Eli White from the Rangers.