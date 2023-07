Texas Rangers lineup for July 24, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Brandon Bielak for the Astros.

Texas and Houston square off for the first game of a three game set in Downtown H-Town. Adolis Garcia is still sore and so is sitting.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — RF

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Miller — DH

Taveras — CF

Smith — LF

7:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -115 favorites.