Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Nathan Han covers the Texas Rangers losing a real bummer last evening.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers tried to line things up but the bullpen was thin in their late-innings loss.

Matt Fisher checks in on the stakes of this series against Houston, which didn’t get off to a great start yesterday.

Grant makes the case that the Rangers are the best landing spot for Shohei Ohtani if the Angels decide to trade him.

R.J. Anderson checks out the top trade candidates with a little over a week left before the deadline.

And, Mark Feinsand writes that while we all dream of Ohtanis, Sotos and Snells, there are a few players that are mostly likely to actually get traded.

